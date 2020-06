SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Public Safety officials are searching for multiple people who may have defaced the State Capitol during the protest late last month.

“We have identified persons of interest who may have participated in illegally defacing the State Capitol on May 30 and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. Call the State Bureau of Investigation on 801-965-4747 or 801-887-3800 if you recognize those pictured here.”