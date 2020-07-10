Officials searching for person of interest after Eagle Mountain package theft

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a person of interest after a package containing decorations and treats for a child’s birthday celebration was stolen in Eagle Mountain.

On June 25, a woman walked up to a porch at a home carrying a large cardboard package she had stolen from a home up the street, said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“She put the package down on this porch, leaned over for a few moments, then walked away after stealing a smaller package,” the news release said. “We don’t know why she didn’t keep the larger package, but we do know she did not return the smaller one. This smaller package contained decorations and treats for a child’s birthday celebration.”

The homeowner has a Nest doorbell that captured video of the woman.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Detective Turner at 801-851-4023.