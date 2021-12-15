Snow College Police searching for student who went missing Monday night

EPHRAIM, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Snow College Police Department is searching for a Snow College student who went missing Monday evening.

“Snow College police are searching for Madelyn Allen, age 19, who was last seen leaving her residence in Snow Hall at 155 East College Avenue, Ephraim, at 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 13,” said a Facebook post from the college.

Security footage shows someone who is believed to be Allen leaving the lobby carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, a dark skirt, and flat shoes.

“Snow College Public Safety is working with local and state law enforcement as well as the FBI,” the post said. “Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact them at 435-283-7170. Anyone with information about Madelyn’s whereabouts is also asked to contact police.”