Deputies searching for suspects after windows of vehicles, buildings shot out in Goshen

GOSHEN, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sheriff investigators are searching for suspects after a rash of shootings of the windows of cars and buildings in Goshen.

“During the last two weeks, some residents in the town of Goshen have had several car windows and windows in buildings shot out by what appears to be a BB gun or pellet gun,” said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “This includes at least two more incidents in the last week.”

Damage thus far amounts to thousands of dollars in value, the news release said.

“It is very likely people see the person who is doing this and don’t even consider they could be a suspect,” the news release added. “The sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for these crimes.”

If you have any information that may help identify the suspects in these cases you are asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-794-3970.