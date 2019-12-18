Officials searching for vandals after tagging at Mt. Timpanogos trailhead

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for the vandal or vandals who tagged a restroom at the Mt. Timpanogos/Stewart Falls trailhead as well as the information station in Aspen Grove.

A Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said the vandalism occurred sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.

“The Forest Service is requesting the public’s help in identifying and reporting individuals who are vandalizing the forest,” the post said. “If you see something, say something; we urge people to be partners in preventing crime and protecting our natural resources.”

Graffiti is considered destruction of government property under the Code of Federal Regulations and carries a fine of $275; but violators may also be fined the cost of restitution. City and county fines, on adjacent land, are even higher, the post said.



“The Forest Service discourages people from cleaning graffiti because they may become injured venturing off trails or using incorrect materials to remove the graffiti,” the post added. “Thank you for your help!”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Pleasant Grove Ranger District at 801-785-3563 or the Utah Valley dispatch 801-794-3970.