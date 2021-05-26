Officials searching for woman who allegedly approached grizzly bear, cubs in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a woman who allegedly approached a female grizzly bear and her cubs in Yellowstone National Park.

“U.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching wildlife at Roaring Mountain,” said a Facebook post from the park Tuesday afternoon. “On May 10, at approximately 4:45 p.m., an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot.”

The female grizzly charged the woman, who turned and walked away from the bears.

The unidentified woman is described as Caucasian, in her mid 30s, with brown hair, wearing black clothing.

If you were around Roaring Mountain on May 10, at that time, or you have information that could help, you are asked to contact NPS Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009, online here, or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” the post said.

Officials also shared these tips on how to stay safe around bears.