Officials see spike in vandalism at Vernal’s Moonshine Arch

VERNAL, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have seen an increase of vandalism at Vernal’s Moonshine Arch.

A Facebook post from Visit Dinosaurland said: “There’s been a spike in vandalism and graffiti recently at Moonshine Arch. These photos show how the acts of few people can damage something that belongs to all of us.

“When you visit places like Moonshine Arch, please do your part to make sure future visitors can enjoy it, too. Leave nothing but footprints. Take nothing but photos. Keep nothing but memories.”

The graffiti includes the names “Brandy,” “Gus,” “Tim,” “Vee,” the initials “R&J” and the date “4/8/20.”

Anyone who has information about the graffiti is asked to call the Bureau of Land Management Green River District Office at 435-781-4400.