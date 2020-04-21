Officials see spike in vandalism at Vernal’s Moonshine Arch

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officials have seen an increase of vandalism at Vernal's Moonshine Arch. Photo Courtesy: Visit Dinosaurland

VERNAL, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have seen an increase of vandalism at Vernal’s Moonshine Arch.

A Facebook post from Visit Dinosaurland said: “There’s been a spike in vandalism and graffiti recently at Moonshine Arch. These photos show how the acts of few people can damage something that belongs to all of us.

“When you visit places like Moonshine Arch, please do your part to make sure future visitors can enjoy it, too. Leave nothing but footprints. Take nothing but photos. Keep nothing but memories.”

Other Stories of Interest:  TriCounty Health Department now requires face masks to be worn in public in Uintah, Duchesne, Daggett counties

The graffiti includes the names “Brandy,” “Gus,” “Tim,” “Vee,” the initials “R&J” and the date “4/8/20.”

Anyone who has information about the graffiti is asked to call the Bureau of Land Management Green River District Office at 435-781-4400.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here