Officials seek help identifying 2 men who allegedly accosted woman on Provo Parkway Trail

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify two young men who allegedly accosted an Orem woman Wednesday as she walked on the Provo Parkway Trail.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. as the woman walked westbound on the trail, approaching Canyon Glen Park.

“She reported that she had seen these two young men earlier but this time they began to approach her, asking if she was recording them,” says a news release from UCSO.

“She had begun recording them for her safety and feared they may injure her. The men, ages approximately late teens or early twenties, demanded that she give them her property, which consisted of personal items in a waist pack and a cell phone.”

The woman also told officials the men were close enough to her that she could smell alcohol on their breath.

According to the news release, the woman removed the pack and began wrapping it around her arm in case she needed to defend herself.

A small group of people came by but kept walking, even though the woman called to them for help.

Just moments later, another group came along, and stayed with the woman, while the two men left on their long boards.

Anyone who recognizes either of the men is urged to call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-794-3970 and ask to speak to a deputy.