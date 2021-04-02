Officials seek help locating 2 juveniles last seen at Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are seeking help locating two juveniles last seen at Memory Grove Park Wednesday night.

Kevin Iteriteka, 11, and Skyler Shipp, 13, were last seen at the park at 300 N. Canyon Road in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m., said a statement from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark beanie, dark pants, and dark shoes, and was riding a scooter.

Skyler was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt, torn grey pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone that sees the juveniles or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 801-743-7000.