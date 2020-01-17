Officials seeking armed suspect after Eagle Mountain business robbed

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff officials responded after an armed robbery in Eagle Mountain late Thursday night.

They arrived at the scene, at Domino’s Pizza, 4095 E. Pony Express Parkway, after being dispatched at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt daily.

“The employees had been preparing to close,” Cannon said. “The suspect was completely covered, and had a face mask on. It was a male, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. They gave him the money he demanded, and he left on foot.”

Saratoga Springs Police officials also responded, and brought a K9.

“They did do a fairly extensive search area, and were hoping to have the suspect corralled, but he was not found,” Cannon said. “We don’t know if anyone else was involved and was there was a car, but they (the employees) didn’t see one.”

The robber was armed with a rifle, Cannon said.

“We don’t know the exact kind, but we have our suspicions,” he said. “Detectives have leads to follow up on.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.