Officials share dramatic video of flooding in Capitol Reef National Park

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have shared dramatic video of flooding in Capitol Reef National Park Wednesday.

“At approximately 4:48 p.m., flooding was reported in Capitol Reef National Park, between mile post 81 and 84 on SR-24,” said a Facebook post from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. “Wayne County Sheriff Dan Jensen and Deputy Taylor Record responded to assist park rangers with traffic control. Utah Department of Transportation also responded to help clear debris from the road.”

Due to the flooding, officials continued down to the Cainville and Hanksville area to check for additional flooding.

“Upon arrival in Hanksville, severe flooding was reported,” the post said. “Excess rain water from the Henry Mountains and the desert overfilled the Bull Creek drainage, causing several homes and businesses to flood extensively. Cars and camp trailers were damaged and swept away by the water.”

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was immediately paged to respond to assist with operations.

“A 500 gallon propane tank, carried away by the flood, released a cloud of propane, creating a potentially dangerous situation,” the post continued.

“Wayne County Fire Hazmat was paged and it was quickly determined that the Hazmat team would not be able to get to Hanksville due to the flooding west of the town. A Hazmat team from Green River was then contacted to respond to help with the propane tank. The responders that were already on scene were able to safely shut off the tank and secure it from floating away.”

Utah Highway Patrol troopers also responded to assist with detouring travelers away from the flood.

Sheriff Dan Jensen was contacted by Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis and Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk offering their resources and manpower to assist with any evacuations or rescue operations.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff Funk and responders from Emery County assisted Wayne County responders in going door-to-door checking the welfare of those impacted by the flood,” the post said. “Sheriff Curtis sent their air boat, and two flat bottom boats, as well as search and rescue members to assist and access areas isolated by high waters and potential water rescues.”

All citizens were found to be safe and accounted for, as well as all visitors to the area that were staying in the local motels.

“Cleanup has already begun on the homes and businesses most affected by the flood,” the post said.

The extent of the damage sustained has not been determined at this time, and will be evaluated in the coming days, the post said.

“Wayne County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their thanks and deep appreciation to all those who responded and offered help in this time of need,” the post said.