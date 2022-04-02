Update: New information released surrounding fatal Box Elder County Jeep rollover

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Brigham City Fire Department has released a few more details after a Jeep rollover that killed one teenager and sent four others to hospitals Friday night.

The call reporting the rollover came in at about 10:33 p.m., a statement from the Brigham City Fire Department says.

“The caller could not identify the exact location and Box Elder Communications was able to ‘ping’ the cell phone to determine an approximate location of the accident. The accident involved five young adults, several of which had been thrown from the vehicle.”

Crews were dispatched to the area of 1600 S. East Promontory Road. The remote site, about 20 miles west of Brigham City, is a mountainous peninsula area.

All the victims were ages 15 through 19, Box Elder County Sheriff Cade Palmer told Gephardt Daily.

Transport

Three teens, in critical condition, were airlifted to area trauma centers by Life Flight, AirMed and Airlife helicopters. The ground ambulance was from Brigham City Community Hospital.

The name of the deceased victim has not yet been released.

“These types of incidents are extremely difficult for all involved, and being involved in these incidents pulls at the heartstrings of all the dispatchers and responders,” the BCFD statement says.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims and we pray that they may find the comfort they need at this difficult time.

“We want to thank the great agency partners we have here in Box Elder County. There are so many things that happen daily to keep our public safe, and the cooperation between agencies allows us to handle these types of difficult situations.

“Our dispatch center, Box Elder Communications did an incredible job of not only coordinating response but talking to the individuals involved in the accident and helping gather information for responding units. Without our dispatch center, we could not do what we do.”