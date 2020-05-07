Officials share names of teens missing after tubing outing on Utah Lake

The two were on the northwest side of the lake when they were believed to have been caught up in high winds and heavy waves that blew through the area late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers who were near the lake at the time described the conditions as “fierce.”

Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Hutchins told Gephardt Daily search and rescue operations began shortly about 8 p.m. after family members reported the teens missing to Saratoga Springs police.

Rescue teams in boats and in the air searched for girls throughout much of the night.

A floating device thought to belong to one of the teens was found in the lake, but there were no other signs of the missing girls.

Operations were suspended about 2 a.m. and began again at first light.

