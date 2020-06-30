Officials: Traverse Fire at 66K acres, 10% contained

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — As of Tuesday morning, Millard County’s Canal Fire had reached an estimated 66,653 acres and 10% containment, according to Utah Fire Info.

The wildfire began Friday, and was fueled by tall grass, brush, cheat grass and pinion juniper. Local and federal crews established a control line on Saturday.

“Sunday, erratic and gusty winds pushed the fire over the control lines toward the Gilson Range and Canyon Range,” the Utah Fire Info news release says. “The evacuation order for residents of Fools creek and Lemington has been lifted. A Type 3 incident management team has taken control over the fire.”

Command of the fire will transfer to Type 2 on Wednesday.

“Progress is being made to manage the still active pockets. Night operations monitored minor activity throughout the night. Air resources were conducting water drops in the Gilson Mountain Range. Today, crews will be assessing the Narrows Canyon to determine the next stages for suppression in that area.”

Four helicopters, 11 engines and 10 crews were assigned to the fire as of Tuesday morning. The fire is located five miles north of Oak City.

Structures have been threatened and out structures have been loss, the Utah Fire Info statement says.

