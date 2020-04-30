Officials: Unemployment claimants must return to work after suitable offers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has issued a statement saying unemployment claimants must return to work after suitable offers.

“As restrictions begin lifting and businesses receive assistance such as the Paycheck Protection Program, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reminds Utahns receiving unemployment benefits that they must accept suitable offers to return to work or risk losing unemployment benefits,” says a department statement issued Thursday.

“Refusal of a suitable job offer may be determined as a ‘quit’ making them ineligible for further unemployment benefits.”

Claimants who fail to disclose the refusal of an offer of suitable work may be required to pay back benefits received and face possible prosecution for fraud, the statement says.

“If an employer has clearly communicated a suitable job offer, but the employee refuses to return to work, the employer should submit a report at jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/Fraud/ FraudForm.

“We are encouraged to hear from both employers and employees that they are beginning to return to work,” said Jon Pierpont, executive director of the Department of Workforce Services, in the prepared statement.

“Unemployment benefits can serve as an important and helpful tool for dialing the economy back up, but they must be used correctly.”

The Unemployment Insurance system is designed to handle individuals’ eligibility on a week-to-week basis, helping those returning to work at reduced hours. Individuals may continue to be eligible for prorated benefits; however, all wages earned must be reported accurately in their weekly claims or it will result in overpayments.

Once Utahns have returned to full-time work there is no need to contact the Department of Workforce Services. Individuals should simply stop filing their weekly claim and the benefits will be stopped.

Additional information and resources are available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidui including a Returning to Work for Employers FAQ and a Returning to Work for Employees FAQ.