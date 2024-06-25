Officials update Little Twist Fire; confirm injury of BLM firefighter

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Little Twist Fire now stands at 2,417 acres and 15% contained, and efforts to burn fuel to contain spreading are underway.

A statement from the Central Utah Fire Interagency offered new fire details, and also acknowledges the danger firefighters face. One BML firefighter sustained severe injuries Sunday while engaged in Little Twist fire suppression operations.

“The firefighter was flown to a medical facility via medical air ambulance, and is currently hospitalized with severe injuries,” the statement says.

“The BLM and U.S. Forest Service would like to thank the quick actions of first responders and all personnel that provided medical care. Agencies have activated a lesson learned review team to review the accident. Our thoughts are with our teammate on the road to healing.”

A GoFundMe account for Daniel Burns says a water drop destabilized a tree, which fell onto him, causing critical injuries and bone breaks to his head and shoulders. It also pinning him to the ground, according to Evan Hill, who organized the online fundraiser. Read Gephardt Daily’s article at this link.

Daniel Burns Bonneville Hotshots Photo Evan HillGoFundMe

Back at the Little Twist Fire site, crews implemented hand ignition operations Monday along the northern perimeter of the fire, and planned to follow up Tuesday with aerial ignitions, intended to burn the fuel that would otherwise feed the flames and allow the fire to spread. Crews on the east side of the fire, along Circleville Mountain Ridge, will continue with preparations for future hand ignitions, the Central Utah Fire Interagency news release says.

Tuesday weather was expected to be in the mid-80s, with light winds and a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms, the statement says. Those conditions were deemed suitable for the aerial ignitions operation.

The road closures near the fire will remain in place for the safety of the firefighting crew and the public. People assigned to the operation number 305.

Nearby areas that remain open for camping and day use include Little Reservoir, Tushare Lakeside and Kents Lake Campground.