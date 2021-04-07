Officials warn drivers to beware of falling rocks in Big Cottonwood Canyon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. File photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning drivers to beware of falling rocks in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“After yesterday’s storm and as temps rise, be aware of fallen rock (mostly in #BCC #SR190) that may come down onto the road,” said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons Wednesday. “Some are small, but can still do damage. Drive with caution.”

Crews will be working to remove the rocks, the tweet said.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here