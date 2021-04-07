Officials warn drivers to beware of falling rocks in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning drivers to beware of falling rocks in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“After yesterday’s storm and as temps rise, be aware of fallen rock (mostly in #BCC #SR190) that may come down onto the road,” said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons Wednesday. “Some are small, but can still do damage. Drive with caution.”

Crews will be working to remove the rocks, the tweet said.