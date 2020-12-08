Officials warn of emergency water shut-off in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of an emergency water shut-off in the SunCrest area of Draper Tuesday.

“Draper City Water had to perform an emergency water shut-off in order make a repair to a broken valve on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 10:45 a.m.,” said a post from Draper City.

Residents affected are those on and near Round Tree Lane and Oak Bend Drive in Oak Vista number three, those on and near Seven Oaks Lane in Oak Vista number one and number five, and those on and near Haddington Road in Stoneleigh Heights number 2A and Edelweiss phase 1A. The Suncrest Visitor Center may be affected as well.

“We anticipate the repair may take approximately six hours to complete and before water is turned back on,” the post said. “We do apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have the repair made and water turned back on as soon as possible.”

