UTAH, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of over 25 wildfire starts in Utah over the past weekend.

“REMEMBER: Just because it didn’t make the news, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” said a tweet Monday morning from Utah Fire Info. “This past weekend, Utah wildland fire agencies responded to 26 wildfire starts. Initial attack was effective in keeping fires small, but crews did stay very busy.”

For more on current wildfires in Utah click here.