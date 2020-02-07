Officials warn of power lines down at Kimball Junction

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of an outage in the Kimball Junction area Thursday afternoon that has brought down numerous power lines.

A tweet from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez at 4 p.m. said: “We are aware of multiple power lines down in the Kimball Junction and Pinebrook areas. The outage is affecting traffic lights along SR-224 from Kimball Junction to Cutter Lane. Please treat nonworking traffic lights as four-way stops. Repairs are underway.”

The Rocky Mountain Power website said the outage was first reported at 3:11 p.m. and 1,285 customers are without power.

The cause of the outage is listed as wind and at this time there is no specific estimated time of restoration.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.