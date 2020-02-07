Officials warn of power lines down at Kimball Junction

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Map Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of an outage in the Kimball Junction area Thursday afternoon that has brought down numerous power lines.

A tweet from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez at 4 p.m. said: “We are aware of multiple power lines down in the Kimball Junction and Pinebrook areas. The outage is affecting traffic lights along SR-224 from Kimball Junction to Cutter Lane. Please treat nonworking traffic lights as four-way stops. Repairs are underway.”

The Rocky Mountain Power website said the outage was first reported at 3:11 p.m. and 1,285 customers are without power.

The cause of the outage is listed as wind and at this time there is no specific estimated time of restoration.

