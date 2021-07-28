Officials warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries in Plain City

PLAIN CITY, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of an uptick in vehicle thefts and burglaries in Plain City.

“Deputies took reports of 13 vehicles Tuesday that were burglarized the night before in Plain City,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past five days, three vehicles were stolen from Plain City, including the truck that is pictured.

“All the vehicles involved were left unlocked and the ones stolen had keys left in them,” the post said. “Please secure your vehicles and remove any valuables.”

If you see the pictured vehicle, a black Ford F-350 with Utah plate 1P4TJ, you are asked to call 911.