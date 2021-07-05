Officials: West Valley City man takes own life during police standoff

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man is dead after a multi-hour standoff with police.

Lt. Steve Burke, West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene in connection with a felony-level crime allegedly committed against a juvenile victim.

The suspect, reportedly a man of 57 years, lived in the single-family residence with several of his children and grandchildren, and the fiancé of one child, Burke said. The suspect was known to keep guns in the house.

Officers arrived at the residence at 9:48 a.m. Monday, according to response records. Police were able to speak briefly with the man at about 11:15 a.m., Burke said. The man’s name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the reported child victim.

Officers heard two shots fired inside the residence, at about 12:04 and 12:06 p.m. Burke said officials believe that is when the man took his own life. No additional shots were fired during the incident, he said.

A requested search warrant was granted at 2:06 p.m., and officers made entry into the residence, where they found the man deceased, Burke said.

No officers or other civilians were hurt during the standoff, Burke said, although some neighbors were asked to shelter in place during the operation.