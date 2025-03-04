Offspring to play West Valley City concert in September

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The punk rock band Offspring has announced a Utah stop on its upcoming “Supercharged” tour.

The band will play the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 6. Tickets go on sale this week, with Citi presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, artist presales starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and general ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Friday through LiveNation.com.

The band’s “Supercharged” album reached historic milestones (with multiple songs joining the coveted Spotify Billions Chart), The song “Make It All Right” hit #1 on not only the Alternative Rock Chart but the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

The band continued to cement their legacy as one of the most popular punk bands of all time as they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS This Morning, and were featured in Men’s Health, USA Today, Billboard News.

Also appearing with be Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

See the full tour schedule below.