Ogden police investigating report of attempted kidnapping involving two young teens

OGDEN, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an attempted abduction of two pre-teen girls Friday evening.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. near 25th Street and Porter Avenue, a residential area between Adams and Jefferson avenues.

Police were called after the two girls under the age of 13 reported to their parents a stranger had attempted to entice them into his vehicle.

After initial patrol contacts, an active investigation has been turned over to the detective division, OPD Lt. John Cox said.

The victims were not injured.

Specialized interviews for younger children were still pending for the two youngsters, he said.

“That will be done after they’ve had some time to calm down,” the lieutenant said. “You have to give it some time.”

Per investigation strategy, initial descriptions of the vehicle and the suspect were not to be released.