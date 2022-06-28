Ogden bans fireworks, open flames in many areas until mid-October

OGDEN, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Fire Marshal has issued an order banning fireworks in a number of designated areas as the chance of devastating structure, grass, and wildfires is extremely high in the current severe drought situation.

The ban, which includes open flames in general, is in effect until Oct. 15.

The biggest swath of banned acreage is on the East Bench, covering everything in the city above Harrison Boulevard.

It also includes “all wooded areas along the Ogden and Weber River Parkway beginning at Harrison Blvd and traversing down through the city to its western and southern boundaries.”

And finally: “All open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas, and brush covered hillsides throughout the city.”

The full text of the order as posted June 24 on the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page is below:

FIREWORK AND OPEN FLAME RESTRICTIONS

June 24th 2022, THROUGH October 15th 2022, OR UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE