Ogden bans fireworks, open flames in many areas until mid-October

OGDEN, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Fire Marshal has issued an order banning fireworks in a number of designated areas as the chance of devastating structure, grass, and wildfires is extremely high in the current severe drought situation.
The ban, which includes open flames in general, is in effect until Oct. 15.
The biggest swath of banned acreage is on the East Bench, covering everything in the city above Harrison Boulevard.
It also includes “all wooded areas along the Ogden and Weber River Parkway beginning at Harrison Blvd and traversing down through the city to its western and southern boundaries.”
And finally: “All open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas, and brush covered hillsides throughout the city.”
The full text of the order as posted June 24 on the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page is below:
FIREWORK AND OPEN FLAME RESTRICTIONS
- All areas east of Harrison Boulevard from the north city boundary to the south city boundary.
- All wooded areas along the Ogden and Weber River Parkway beginning at Harrison Blvd and continuing along the pathways to the west city boundary and the south city boundary. This also includes all associated parks along the River corridor.
- All of Fort Buenaventura, the city baseball park and dog park area located off of A Ave.
- The old landfill property located at approx. 2550 A Ave., near Fort Buenaventura.
- All open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas, and brush covered hillsides throughout the city.
- IGNITION SOURCE means any lighted or burning material or object, including recreational fires or campfires, a lighted pipe, cigar, cigarette, firework, lighter, match, or smoking paraphernalia.
- MOUNTAINOUS, BRUSH-COVERED, OR FOREST COVERED AREAS means areas or zones with open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas, and brush covered hillsides throughout the city; and includes all wooded areas along the Ogden and Weber river parkway beginning at the eastern boundary of the city at the mouth of Ogden Canyon and continuing along the pathways to the west city boundary and the south city boundary and any associated parks along the river corridor; all of Fort Buenaventura, the city baseball park and dog park area located off of A Avenue; and the old landfill property located at approx. 2550 A Avenue, near Fort Buenaventura.
- WILDLAND URBAN INTERFACE AREA means the line, area, or zone where structures or other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland; and includes all areas of the city east of Harrison Boulevard from the north city boundary to the south city boundary.
B. [Prohibition on Use of Ignition Source:] It is unlawful to ignite or use an ignition source in the following areas during those periods of time that the fire marshal has determined hazardous environmental conditions exist or are expected to persist when notice has been filed with the city recorder:
- Mountainous, brush-covered, or forest-covered areas;
- The wildland urban interface area; or
- Land being used for an agricultural purpose.