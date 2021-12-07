Ogden business owner arrested on felony aggravated assault charge

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden business owner has been arrested on a charge of felony aggravated assault.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Sam Taylor Evans, 77, who is the owner of Sam T. Evans truck accessories store, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

On Friday afternoon, the arresting officer from Ogden City Police Department responded to the area of 30th Street and Wall Avenue on the reports of two “reckless drivers” running into each other, the statement said.

“After further investigation, it was found that the arrestee attempted to punch one of his employees on two separate instances during the same altercation,” the statement said. “After attempting to punch the victim, he told him that he was fired and needed to leave the property.”

The victim stated that the arrestee has done this several times over the years that he had worked for him, “so he decided to leave the property to let the arrestee cool off then attempt come back and talk to him,” the statement said.

After the victim left the property in his personal truck, he drove around for several minutes before heading back to Evans’ business.

“While on the corner on 33rd and Lincoln Avenue, the arrestee rammed his truck into the back of the victim’s truck and then continued to try and ram the victim’s vehicle two more times before speeding past the victim just prior to police arrival,” the statement said.

Evans was transported to Weber County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.