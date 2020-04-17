Ogden Canyon closed for emergency water main repairs

OGDEN, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews have closed Ogden Canyon in both directions for emergency water main line repairs, officials said Thursday.

The closure of State Route 39 is expected to be in place until approximately 1 a.m. Friday, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Those needing to go up the canyon will need to take North Ogden Canyon Road or Trappers Loop, the tweet said.

