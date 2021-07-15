Ogden Canyon grass fire near Alaska Inn threatens structures; closes roadway

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple emergencies are on on the scene of a fast-moving grass fire in Ogden Canyon.

Weber Fire District, Weber County Sheriff, Utah Highway Patrol, and federal and state fire agencies are responding to the fire, near the 400 block of Ogden Canyon, which is near the Alaska Inn. The fire has been named #AlaskanFire.

“Fire behavior is very active, structures are threatened,” says information released by UtahFireInfo. “The cause is under investigation. More info will be shared when it’s available.”

The fire was most recently estimated to be a half acre in size.

Utah Highway Patrol has reported a high-level traffic incident caused by the fire. The UDOT traffic website says State Route 39 is closed between mile markers 9 and 14, and, as of 7 p.m., the incident was expected to affect traffic for about four hours.