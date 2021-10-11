Ogden Canyon partially opened after accident, need for power pole replacement

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, Oct. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Canyon was completely closed for several hours Sunday so crews could replace a power pole after a traffic accident according to the Utah Highway Patrol. As of 5:40 p.m., the road was partially reopened, with traffic delays.

Drivers should take an alternate route if possible.

Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily that a single vehicle crash damaged a power pole, which required immediate repair. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. The driver was not injured, Bishop said.

“They had to close the canyon while repairing the pole,” Bishop said at 4:15 p.m., estimating the canyon might be closed for a few hours.

An update an hour later on the UDOT traffic website said one lane remained closed, but both lanes were impacted. Delays were estimated at 5 to 15 minutes, the traffic alert says. It added that the roadway reopening is now estimated for 8 p.m.

The damage occurred near mile post 10 on State Route 39, about two miles east of Ogden, according to UHP information.