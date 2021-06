OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Canyon is set to close overnight both Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

“PLAN AHEAD: Ogden Canyon full closure — UDOT will close Ogden Canyon on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the installation of a culinary water vault,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes, the tweet said.