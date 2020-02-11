Ogden church vandalized, police follow leads on possible juvenile suspects

An act of vandalism On Feb. 6th our church was vandalized. Nothing was stolen. No hate crime markings were left behind. Two windows were broken, exterior and interior and 3 fire extinguishers were emptied, leaving a fine CO2 dust all over. Posted by Ogden United Church of Christ on Friday, February 7, 2020

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of the Ogden United Church of Christ are wondering why anyone would want to vandalize their property.

The church posted on Facebook that the building, at 3350 Harrison Blvd., was vandalized Thursday.

“Nothing was stolen. No hate crime markings were left behind. Two windows were broken, exterior and interior and 3 fire extinguishers were emptied, leaving a fine CO2 dust all over,” the Facebook post says.

It included a video of the damage and a message, “We pray for those vandals, too.”

Ogden Police Lt. Matthew Ward told Gephardt Daily the police are following up on leads and are looking for possible juvenile suspects.

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call Ogden Police at (801) 395-8221.