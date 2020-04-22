Ogden City Airport to conduct controlled burn Friday

OGDEN, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Airport with the support of the Ogden Fire Department will be conducting a control burn of overgrowth weeds and sage brush on airport property as a spring cleanup effort to remove the dead vegetation.

The burn will take place this Friday, April 24, and occur throughout the day, said a news release from Ogden Fire Department.

“During this routine cleaning, visible amounts of smoke will result as plant matter will be burned in the process,” the news release said. “In order for this burn to occur all rules set forth by the FAA and the Utah Division of Air Quality will be adhered to during this process and safety will be a top priority. A delay of burning would only occur if weather and the clearing index required for burning were not present at the time of the burn start.”

The clearing index ensures that the smoke elevates properly as not to become a nuisance to residents.

The burn will be continually monitored by the Ogden Fire Department.