Ogden City announces closures due to spike in COVID cases

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City said Wednesday night that city-operated community spaces and programs will be closing temporarily because of the “alarming spike in COVID cases.”

City-operated facilities that will be closed include:

Marshall White Center

Golden Hours Senior Center

Union Station

This includes the temporary suspension of all programming hosted within these spaces.

Recreation programs that are being suspended include:

Jr Jazz games and practices

Adult volleyball

All Marshall White Center activities

All Golden Hours activities

“Patrons of Ogden City Municipal Buildings may experience a modified method of service while this situation is being monitored and continuously evaluated,” the news release says. “Please understand that Ogden City employees are also experiencing the effects of this spike, and our goal as always is to continue to provide the best service for residents, as safely and efficiently as possible, while taking active precautions to preserve the health of City employees.”

