Ogden City gives Wildlife Rehab Center order to vacate

OGDEN, Utah, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City has given the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah a September deadline to vacate its home of 12 years.

The city plans to demolish the rehab facility in order to expand the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park next door, the center said in a Sunday post on its Facebook page.

The rehabilition center for injured wild birds and small animals is the only one of its kind in northern Utah and among only a handful in the state. It provides state and federal officials a treatment site for wildlife.

“We have been given a surprise that we did not see coming,” reads a posted copy of a March 31 letter and rallying cry addressed to friends and supporters. The center has been served notice it has until Sept. 6 to vacate its facility at 1490 Park Blvd.

“The timeline that we have been given to relocate is unreasonable. Any move we make involves obtaining new funding to acquire a facility. In order for us to provide care for wildlife, this property must meet local zoning regulations and specific state and federal guidelines.”

The center is asking for an extension of the Sept. 6 deadline, and says it needs the extension by April 30 for planning purposes.

“Our commitment to Utah native wildlife and the public has never wavered, even now with the challenge of finding a new home. We would appreciate prospects on potential facilities and/or property that we can consider as a short-term solution.”

A temporary facility will allow time to kick off a capital campaign for a new and better facility, the center said.

“We are not giving up on our mission; will you JOIN us?

“For suggestions and inquiries, please contact us by email at [email protected]”.

“Since our inception in 2009, we have treated over 34,000 wildlife patients with the help of over 195,000 volunteer hours. We receive no state or federal funding for any of our work and rely solely on community support and donations to treat and care for all of our patients. More than 91% of our donations go directly to animal care and treatment.”

Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell “is the only one with the power to stop this,” the center writes “He needs to hear your voice: [email protected], (801).629-8111.

“The Ogden City Council has been actively trying to gain an extension, according to the center, but to date, “it is getting nowhere with the Ogden City administration. Any communication to or about the Council, we ask to be positive, thanking them for their help and support and encouraging them to not stop trying — we need an extension of time!”

The post listed the City Council’s contact as its Executive Director, Janene Eller-Smith, [email protected], .