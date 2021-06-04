Ogden City issues declaration of moderate water shortage

OGDEN, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City has issued a declaration of a moderate water shortage effective until Oct. 15, officials said.

“The winter of 2020-2021 produced less snowpack than usual, and as a result, Ogden’s primary water source, Pineview Reservoir, has only filled to 56% of capacity,” said a Facebook post from Ogden City Government. “Low spring precipitation conditions and warmer weather have resulted in water releases from the reservoir to outpace inflow.”

All residents are asked to take the following steps to conserve water for the remainder of the summer:

• Outdoor watering is prohibited between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. This violation is enforceable by fines beginning at $50 for the first violation and ranging up with subsequent violations.

• All residential water customers of Ogden City are encouraged to reduce their water use by at least 5%, and commercial water customers are encouraged to reduce their water use by at least 15%.

• Maintain and properly adjust your irrigation system to avoid wasting water. Adjust watering times based on weather. Grass needs less water than you think.

• Avoid hard-surface washing of sidewalks and driveways.

• Use a positive pressure nozzle when washing vehicles.

• Use a swimming pool cover when the pool is not in use. Lower the pool water level by four inches to minimize water loss from splashing.

“By having the best community, it’s certain we will all do our part and conserve our water together!” the post said.