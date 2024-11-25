Ogden City PD: Armed man dead, officer on leave after shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police Chief Jake Sube shared initial details on an officer-involved critical incident Sunday that left a 45-year-old man dead.

The incident happened at about noon, Sube told reporters outside the Ogden City Police Station.

Officers responded to a residence near 1150 North and Quincy Street “after a complainant requested police stand by and keep the peace while she collected belongings from her home,” he said.

“Shortly after arrival, the officers were confronted by the complainant’s estranged husband, a 45-year-old male, who was confrontational and uncooperative.

“After the complainant and officers entered the home, the male grabbed and brandished a firearm. One of the officers on scene fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect.”

Gephardt Daily photo by Nancy Van Valkenburg

Medical personnel were called to the scene, and officers on site provided first aid until they arrived, Sube said.

“Despite life saving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Weber County Critical Incident investigation team has been activated and will conduct an independent investigation into this incident, which is within our established protocol.

“We want to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and we are committed to a transparent, thorough investigation.”

The officer has been put on administrative leave, in keeping with OICI protocol, “pending the outcome of all internal and external investigations,” Sube said.

“This step not only ensures the integrity of the investigation, but also allows the officer to focus on their mental health and wellness during this challenging time. I want to take a moment to express my confidence in the professionalism of our officers, who are often called upon to make split-second decisions in complex and dangerous situations.

“A thorough investigation will carefully review all aspects of this incident, ensuring that the process is fair and maintains the trust of our community while supporting everyone involved, we appreciate the committee’s patience and understanding as the investigation moves forward.”

Sube said additional details will be released at a later date.

“We do want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family of the loved ones who are affected by this tragic event, and we acknowledge the difficulty that any loss of life brings to our community.”