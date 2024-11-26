Ogden City PD IDs man shot, killed by officer after wielding weapon later found to be gun replica

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police have released the name of the man killed by an OCPD officer Saturday after wielding what appeared to be a firearm.

The man killed was 45-year-old Jeffrey Allen Blue. And the item he brandished turned out to be a replica gun.

OCPD Chief Jake Sube told reporters that an officer was dispatched to the residence, near 900 E. 1150 North, on a “keep the peace” request.

A woman wanted to retrieve personal items from the residence she shared with her estranged husband. She had left the house after a fight the previous night.

Sube said officers had been called to the residence multiple times before.

An officer followed the woman into the residence, where he found Blue, “who was confrontational and uncooperative,” Sube said.

“The officer requested backup and waited for a second officer to arrive before proceeding further.”

Both officers then followed the woman into the house.

“Once inside, the officers were confronted by Mr. Blue, who displayed angry and confrontive behavior. During the Interaction, Mr. Blue made a statement about getting a gun, and abruptly turned further into the home, where he retrieved what appeared to be a handgun.

“Faced with this critical situation, one officer discharged their weapon, striking Mr. Blue.”

Officers attempted life-saving efforts and summoned emergency medical responders, Sube said.

“Despite these efforts, Mr. Blue succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.”

Sube said the fact that the “gun” was later determined to be a replica rather than a functional firearm, “it does not diminish the complexity and gravity of the circumstances faced by the officers at that moment.

“Officers are often required to make life-or-death decisions in a matter of seconds, under immense stress, and in dynamic, unpredictable situations. This incident highlights the significant challenges law enforcement faces in safeguarding the public while ensuring their own safety and the safety of others.”

Sube said the department recognized that “this event has deeply impacted Mr. Blue’s family, loved ones, and our community. Our thoughts remain with those feeling the weight of these difficult circumstances.”

The officer who shot the gun remains on administrative leave as the Officer-Involved Critical Incident investigations continue, Sube said. Body-worn camera footage, in the custody of the Weber County Critical Incident Investigation Team, will be released at a later date, he added.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as this investigation continues. We will provide further updates as appropriate and in coordination with the county investigative team.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it becomes available.