Ogden City Police: 1 male dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting incident

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One male is dead and a second is critically injured after a shots fired incident in Ogden.

Ogden City police responded to a 10:46 a.m. Sunday in the call of shots fired in the 700 block of 30th Street, and were told two vehicles were involved.

“One involved male self-transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,” says an OCPD statement issued just before 1 p.m. Sunday. “A deceased male was located in the area of the initial report.”

The 700 block of 30th Street is closed off to traffic during the investigation, the statement says.

“The Ogden Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau is on the scene, and an investigation is underway.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are confirmed.