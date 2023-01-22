Ogden City Police: 2 victims shot in ‘targeted incident’ downtown

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two victims were shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot behind businesses on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, Ogden City Police confirmed to Gephardt Daily.

The victims were men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, said Lt. Tyler Ziegler, OCPD.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m., Ziegler said. Officers responded to the downtown location.

“When they arrived they found that two individuals had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” he said. “Those individuals were transported to the hospital in stable condition and they’re expected to recover.

“There’s enough information at this time that I believe that this was an isolated incident and a targeted incident, and, basically, there’s no ongoing threat.”

Ziegler said police are “actively following several investigative leads.”

Ziegler asked that anyone with information on the incident call dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the case develops.