Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence.

Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail at nearly 9 hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

“The complainant, Garrett Gorsch, reported he had shot the victim after they refused to leave the residence,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and discovered a 24-year-old female deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

“Witnesses reported the suspect and victim had been arguing throughout the night and the suspect had made threats of violence towards the victim.

“Through the course of the investigation, no evidence of a struggle was found, nor any weapons located near the victim. The suspected weapon used in this crime was located on scene where the suspect reported it to be.”

Gorsch was booked on a single charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

The officer suggested Gorsch be held without bail because “The charge in this case is murder with clear evidence this person is the person who killed the victim. There is concern if Garrett is released, he would return to the scene (his residence) and manipulate potential evidence.”

A judge ordered Gorsch be held without bail.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the case develops.