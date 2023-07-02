Ogden City Police arrest stabbing suspect

OGDEN, Utah, July 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police arrested a suspect Saturday after a stabbing Thursday at the victim’s residence.

Suspect Jody Wayne Tate, 64, has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Charging documents say two men were observed fleeing in a gray Chevrolet Malibu hatchback. Cameras in the area caught an image of the Utah license plate.

“The vehicle was located in the parking lot of an area motel with suspected blood on and in it, Tate’s charging documents say. “The RO (registered owner) was contacted inside one of the rooms at the motel along with other persons. The RO was captured on the motel surveillance cameras walking into the room only minutes after the incident was reported.

“The RO was on Felony Probation and was not supposed to be in possession of dangerous weapons. Witnesses involved provided statements that the AP committed the crime and the victim independently corroborates these statements. The witness statements provided details only known by those involved.”

The weapon was located concealed in the motel room, the statement says.

“When interviewed, the AP stated he had been sleeping since around noon which conflicts with the surveillance video showing he was only arriving at the motel minutes after the incident,” Tate’s charging documents say.

Tate was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility, and ordered to be held without bail.