Ogden City Police assist man stranded overnight in inoperable wheelchair

OGDEN, Utah, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police responded to help a homeless man whose wheelchair had lost its charge, leaving him stranded on a sidewalk overnight.

“The man’s wheelchair had died the night before, and his charger for the wheelchair had gone missing,” says a statement from the OCPD.

“Officer Chase immediately saw that the man needed a lot of help and went to work helping him.”

The officer first contacted Anna Davidson, Ogden Police Homeless Services advocate, “and together they were able to locate a new charger for the wheelchair (no small task by itself),” the statement says.

“Officer Chase then solicited help from a local business who agreed to allow the man to charge his wheelchair to a full charge.”

The next step was to get the chair into a better position.

“Officer Chase, Officer Tracy and UTA Officer Felter pushed the wheelchair to the better location where the man could become mobile again,” the OCPD statement says.

“Although this was a small seemingly insignificant act during a busy day for the officers, their empathetic care of this man brought a smile to his face and he was extremely grateful for the help.”