Ogden City Police host community crime conference

OGDEN, Utah, April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Experts from across the country will join locals for the Ogden City Police Department’s annual crime conference Wednesday and Thursday.

This year the conference is re-branded the Community Crime Conference to reflect a newer focus for the two-day event previously billed the Northern Utah Gangs and Youth Crime Conference. The conference runs April 6 and 7 at The Junction Megaplex Theaters at 23rd Street and Washington Blvd. Tickets are $220.

Keynote speaker is retired Lt. Colonel David Grossman, an internationally recognized expert in human aggression and the roots of violence, said Diana Lopez, OCPD’s community outreach coordinator and conference organizer.

The former Army Ranger, now scholar, researcher and author has written nine books and is on reading lists at the U.S. Marine Corps, the FBI Academy and other institutions, according to his website Grossmanacademy.com. He has served as a psychology professor at the West Point Military Academy and was part of the prosecution team at Timothy McVeigh’s trial for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Grossman has presented papers at numerous conventions including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Topics at the conference are designed to assist teachers, school administrators and other youth services providers as well as law enforcement first responders, and agents in youth corrections, plus probation and parole.

Other speakers include OCPD Det. Rick Childress, one of the first investigators in the state assigned to cold cases involving DNA prosecutions and OCPD Lt. over the narcotics strike force and the department’s gang unit Matthew Ward.