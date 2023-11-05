Ogden City Police involved in officer-involved shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Police Department has confirmed reports of an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

“On 11-05-23, at 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a weapons disturbance in Ogden, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” says a statement issued by the department.

“A press conference will be held at the Ogden Police Department at 2 p.m.”

The OCPD has released no additional information, including what led up to the incident, and if it resulted in serious injury or death.

