Ogden City Police: Man held without bail after bloody assault over cigarette

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Weber County jail Tuesday after police say he admitted to punching a woman and threatening her life, allegedly after he asked her for a cigarette and she responded she would give him one if he returned her pocketknife.

Jason Glen Cummings, 46, who reportedly goes by the street name “Squirrel,” faces charges of aggravated assault and robbery, both second-degree felonies.

“Officers responded to a local address in Ogden on a report of an assault,” Cummings’ probable cause statement says. “When police arrived they observed injuries to the victim’s face with blood on her face and body. Police spoke to a witness who said

they witnessed a male named Jason, who goes by ‘Squirrel,’ assault the victim by punching her.

“Police spoke to the victim at the hospital who said she believed Jason took her pocket knife. The victim said Jason asked her for a cigarette, and the victim told Jason she would give him a cigarette if he returned her pocket knife. The victim said she was suddenly on the ground and Jason was standing over her punching her with a closed fist.

“The victim said she lost consciousness during the assault. The victim said Jason took her pack of cigarettes after assaulting her.”

Cummings was interviewed “and admitted to the assault on the victim, and made multiple comments about how his intention was to kill the victim,” the statement says.

Cummings is being held without bail.