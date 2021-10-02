Ogden City Police: Man shot, killed in altercation; suspect known to officers

Ogden Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound in an apartment near 240 North and 180 East just after 12 a.m. Oct. 2, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Laura Withers

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation in Ogden just before midnight Friday night.

Ogden City Police were dispatched to the scene just after midnight, and arrived in the area of an apartment building at 240 North and 180 East on a call of a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary information indicates that a 30-year-old man was shot, after an altercation, by a 31-year old male who fled the scene. Ogden Fire responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene,” says an OCPD statement released later Saturday morning.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/Laura Withers

K-9 units were brought to the scene, but the suspected shooter was not located.

“The suspect has been identified, and evidence suggests this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Detectives from Ogden City Police and the Weber Homicide Taskforce will continue to investigate the incident.”

