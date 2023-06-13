Ogden City police report 2nd fatal shooting by officer within 8 days

OGDEN, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Police Department has reported the second fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer within just over a week.

In both cases, the suspect was firing on officers, Deputy Chief Jake Sube told reporters in a news conference about the Tuesday shooting.

The incident began at about 1:27 a.m., Sube said. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 25th Street, where a person was reported to have a gun.

Multiple officers responded due to the seriousness of the situation, Sube said.

“As officers were en route, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle which would later be determined to have been stolen.”

Officers located the vehicle near the 200 block of 17th Street, Sube said.

“The suspect fled this traffic stop. However, within a few minutes officers located the suspect vehicle in the area and 700 8th Street.

The man who was in the suspect vehicle “began to fire a weapon at officers, who had not been able to get out of their vehicles,” Sube said. “One of the officers was able to make his way out of his vehicle and return fire. The suspect sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Next of kin is being notified, Sube said.

“We’re extremely relieved that none of the officers were injured during this dangerous encounter. Their commitment to their duty and their ability to respond quickly and rapidly in an evolving situation is commendable. To ensure an impartial investigation to make transparency we have turned over the investigation to the Weber-Morgan critical incident Task Force. This independent body will conduct a thorough investigation and we are committed to supporting and cooperating with their efforts.

“Following our standard protocol involved officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.”

“It is important to know that our department has experienced two officer involved shootings within a week’s time. Both events losses, both events involve officers being shot and needing to return fire. These incidents have an undeniable impact on both the officers and the community.

“We are aware of the emotional toll that they can take in response. We are dedicated to providing officers with the necessary resources and support they need. Also rest assured despite these challenges, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standard of police service to ensure the safety and well being of our community.”

The first fatal shooting in the past eight days took place on Tuesday, June 6, after a suspect who had reportedly violated a protective order shot at officers, Sube said in a news conference last week. One officer was shot in that case, and has been released from the hospital after being treated. Read more about that case at this link.