Ogden City police seek help finding autistic teen who walked away from facility

OGDEN, Utah, March 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered teen who walked away from the Waterfall Canyon Academy Wednesday morning.

Robert Bolger, 17, walked away from the live-in therapeutic facility, at 655 25th St., at about 5 a.m., an OCPD statement says.

“Robert is diagnosed with autism but is said to be high functioning and may not understand social cues,” the statement says.

Robert is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray polo shirt with a stripe, bright blue shorts, and on roller blades, the police statement says.

“He does have a brace on his right arm and maybe carrying a drawstring bag,” it says. “The Ogden City Police is asking for any assistance to be on the lookout for Robert, and if located, contact police at 801-395-8221.”