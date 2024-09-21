Ogden City Police seek tips about fatal shooting early Saturday

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound has died of his injuries, Ogden City Police say.

At about 3:58 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 2800 block of Childs Avenue, and found a 45-year-old man in critical condition.

“Officers and Ogden Fire Medical personnel provided medical assistance and transported him to a local hospital,” an OCPD statement says.

“Despite the efforts of medical staff, the individual succumbed to his injuries.

“The Weber County Homicide Task Force has been activated, and the investigation is ongoing. Preliminary findings indicate that this was an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.”

The department thanked responding medical personnel, the Weber County Homicide Task Force, Weber County Crime Scene Investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is urged to contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.