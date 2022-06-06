Ogden City police share bodycam video of suspect’s assault on officers, capture

OGDEN, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have released bodycam video of a man’s arrest after he allegedly fled from police and assaulted two officers, gaining partial control of an officer’s gun, and firing it.

Suspect Dana L. Smith, 29 and from Clearfield, has been booked into the Weber County Jail on initial charges of:

Disarming a police officer/fireman, a first-degree felony

Two counts of assault on peace officer/military with use of dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor

Police responded to the scene on the morning of Sunday, May 29, on a report of a male suspect punching a woman in the face at Common Cents convenience store, 3563 Wall Ave., which is just northeast of the Newgate Mall.

The suspect, later identified as Smith, was found running south on the east side of Costco.

“I caught Dana and ended up in a physical altercation,” says a probable cause statement filed by an OCPD officer. “Officer Poulsen assisted in the physical altercation, and Dana then grabbed Officer Poulsen’s firearm and discharged it during the physical altercation. Nobody was injured when the firearm discharged.

“The suspect was then Tased multiple times to gain a lawful arrest/custody of the suspect. The suspect was then taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, and ultimately arrested and booked into to Weber County Jail.”

Smith is being held without bail.

To see the portion of the body camera video, edited, released and shared by Ogden City Police on Facebook, click the player below. Please note that the video is somewhat graphic, and may not be suitable for all viewers.

